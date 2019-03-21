Foggy but Mild Start-Sun Later!

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to 40s. Due to the rain from yesterday and temperatures cooling off this morning, low lying fog is likely, and it will be dense in areas. Clouds are continuing to clear behind a cold front. However, this could impact our high temperatures today. The further north you are, near Mount Vernon, lingering clouds will cause high temperatures to struggle to get into the low 50s. The further south you are, more sun is expected allowing high temperatures to reach the mid and even upper 50s. We will stay dry today. Clear skies tonight will lead to a cool evening and morning with lows in the 30s.