First Alert Thursday Outlook

The pattern looks to get a bit more active for the end of the weekend and into early next week as our upper flow becomes southwesterly for a couple of days. Clouds and scattered showers look to develop on Sunday…keeping temps down just a bit again. As a weak cold front moves through Sunday night into Monday morning a few heavier showers or thunderstorms are possible, but this is not looking like a severe storm threat at this point. Then our flow becomes cooler and drier again for a few days during the middle of next week, before becoming warmer and more unsettled again by the end of next week.