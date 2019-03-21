First Alert: Cooler temps and fog follow yesterday’s rain

(KFVS) - Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to 40s so don’t forget your jacket!
Lisa Michaels says this is due to the rain from yesterday. Today’s temperatures are cooling off this morning, low lying fog is likely and it will be dense in areas.
Clouds are continuing to clear behind a cold front.
The further north you are, near Mount Vernon, lingering clouds will cause high temperatures to struggle to get into the low 50s. The further south you are, more sun is expected allowing high temperatures to reach the mid and even upper 50s.
The good news is, we will stay dry today. Clear skies tonight will lead to a cool evening and morning with lows in the 30s.
Friday is going to be a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the 60s.
The warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend. We have our next chance of rain on Sunday that will continue into Monday morning.
