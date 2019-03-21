Downstate IL mostly disapproves of Governor Pritzker job performance

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A poll from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale shows mixed reviews from Illinois registered voters about political leaders.
Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was sworn in mid-January, and two months into his role, more than one thousand respondents to the poll graded him on how well he’s been doing his job.
Pritzker’s approval ratings seemed to be based on where voters live and what political party they’re in.
The Simon Poll respondents gave Governor Pritzker a 40 percent positive job rating, while 38 percent disapproved, while 15 percent had no opinion.
In comparison, at the same point in his term, Bruce Rauner had 37 percent approval and 31 percent disapproval.
The mixed reviews are felt around the SIU campus. For example, Edward Benyas with SIU School of Music says Pritzker is doing a good job as governor.
“Well I think the last governor was a disaster and I think Pritzker’s got us on the right track along with the democratic super majority,” said Benyas.
Benyas mentions the billions of dollars in debt the state of Illinois has accrued.
“Well we gotta raise revenue and secondly, we gotta use the revenue wisely. We gotta make sure we get our deficit down and get our pension liability down and we don’t cause people to leave the state,” said Benyas.
SIU Law School Republicans student member Patrick Campion disapproves of JB Pritzker. Campion comments on Pritzkers graduated income tax.
“It’s going to force a lot of wealthy people out of the state," said Campion. "I do know several wealthy people and again, they said they would leave the state if it comes to that.”
According to the survey, 50 percent of people who live in Chicago approve of Pritzker. SIU Sophomore Austin Brown echoes that feeling.
“I’m excited to see all the policy changes that he’s going to bring to the state,” Brown said.
While Campion may not approve of of Pritzker, he says he’s hopeful he could turn it in the state around.
“Republican or Democrat, I just hope that we can restore Illinois,” said Campion
In the poll review, the Director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute John Shaw summarized the survey.
“Illinois remains a strikingly divided and polarized state,” said Shaw.
