Cape Girardeau church gives back to the community by creating a 24-hour food pantry

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - A small box outside a hair salon in Scott City proved to be an inspiration for a Cape Girardeau pastor.
One that led him to help members of his own community. Pastor David McNeely says that box contained free items for people in need. He decided to do the same thing at his church.
The box outside the Church of God includes Bibles, canned goods, even baby diapers.
McNeely said they began stocking their box last Saturday and have already refilled it four times.
“There are always people out there who don’t have groceries to fill their cupboards," he said. “People that their children go to bed hungry everywhere you’re at there’s always a need, and some people are too proud they don’t have to ask here they can open it leave and no one ever knows they were here."
McNeely said his church also provides clothes of all sizes on request.
He said they also plan on expanding service later this year, including offering free meals once a month.
