‘You have to decide to open your mind to it even before you open your mouth to it.’ Charlotte doctor on re-training your taste buds.

It’s also why Dr. Brauning says exposing your children to wide variety of health foods is so important. “I believe everything starts at home,” she said. “The earlier we give children a wide variety of tastes and I'm talking six months old infancy, the more they accustom to those tastes and find them palatable and so it's worth providing a variety of foods. And again, it doesn't mean they have to eat a whole plate of it; we're gonna serve it, you're gonna become accustomed over time to the sight, the smell, the environment. We're enjoying a meal together, it's a positive association and so we can gradually build those things for your children. They may be picky, too and they don't have to eat everything but repeated exposures is really what's going to make them more likely to have a broad palate when they get older.”