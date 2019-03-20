Wainwright vs. Wacha at Memphis exhibition game

MEMPHIS, TN (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals play the Memphis Redbirds in a “Battle of the Birds” competition on Monday, March 25.
The Cardinals will visit AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis. This game marks the start of the 20th season of baseball at AutoZone Park and be the 10th time the Cardinals have played at the stadium.
On Wednesday, March 20, an MLB reporter tweeted that Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha will face off as starting pitchers in the game.
St. Louis has a 6-2-1 edge in the series.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and pre-game ceremonies start at 6:35 p.m. You can click here for tickets.
First pitch is at 7 p.m.
