Veterans health care town hall scheduled in Mt. Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Feedback is welcome from veterans, their families and other beneficiaries during the town hall in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Wednesday, March 20.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs scheduled the town hall in southern Illinois to discuss the VA health care system.
Public Affairs Officer, Kevin Harris said the town hall will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 141 in Mt. Vernon.
According to Harris, Veterans Affairs is the government’s second-largest department. It is responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities.
Issues such as the VA Mission Act of 2018 will be addressed, Harris said.
Veterans not enrolled in VA health care are also encouraged to attend. On the spot enrollment will be provided.
