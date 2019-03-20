University of Missouri police officer terminated after blackface photo discovered

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - The University of Missouri announced the termination of a campus police officer on Tuesday, March 19.
According to university officials, MU Police Officer Marcus Collins was fired immediately after leaders verified a photo of Collins in blackface.
“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Mizzou, and we understand how this impacts our entire community profoundly,” MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said. “Racism, hate and insensitive behavior have no place on our campus. We are committed to our values of respect, responsibility, discovery and excellence, and to making our campus a place where everyone feels welcome and protected.”
University officials said Collins confirmed that he was the individual in the picture and that the incident happened before he was employed at the police department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.