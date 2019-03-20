Suspect arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man has been arrested on drug charges according to McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Officials said 32-year-old Matthew Robertson of Smithland was arrested and lodged at the McCracken Regional Jail on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and two McCracken County bench warrants.
On March 20 deputies said around 1 a.m. they tried to stop a gold Toyota passenger car on Yarbro Lane for traffic violations. The driver turned onto Victor St., stopped the vehicle and fled from deputies on foot, officials said.
The passenger, who was later identified as Robertson exited the vehicle. Deputies said while attempting to speak with Robertson, he fled on foot along Victor St. After a short distance, Robertson was apprehended and taken into custody. A search of Robertson’s person produced a methamphetamine pipe.
It was determined the Robertson had two active felony arrest warrants from McCracken County.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.