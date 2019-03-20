Scattered rain continues today, drier weather expected Thursday through Saturday

Scattered showers will continue through the first part of the evening hours. Rain will push east of the Heartland late tonight, so everyone will wake up to dry skies on Thursday. We will still see a decent amount of clouds through the first part of Thursday, but more sunshine expected by the late afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s across most of the area. Friday and Saturday look sunny and dry with highs near 60s. Rain pushes back into the area by Sunday.