Riding saddles recalled due to fall hazard

(KPLC) - Weatherbeeta USA is recalling around 1,600 riding saddles due to a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recalled saddles were manufactured with screws that were too short, causing the girth of the saddle to detach from the tree of the saddle, posing a fall hazard to the rider, CPSC says. No injuries have been reported.
Here is a list of the models affected:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled saddles and contact the firm for a free repair, says CPSC. These products are sold nationwide.
See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.