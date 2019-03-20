Reward offered in elk poaching case

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) is offering $8,500 reward for information in an elk poaching case that leads to a conviction.
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agents are still looking for leads on who shot and killed two elk in Shannon County, Mo. on Friday, Feb. 8, near Log Yard. One of the elk poached was a 10-year-old bull, brought to Missouri from Kentucky. The other was an adult cow born in Missouri.
MDC’s Protection Division Chief says it appears the poacher or poachers wanted to shoot elk for fun or out of spite.
CFM and Operation Game Thief (OGT) announced Tuesday, March 19, they are offering the $8,500 reward for information in this case.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 1-800-392-1111. The hotline is managed 24-hours-a-day. Callers can remain anonymous. Rewards are available.
MDC says the recent elk poaching investigation makes the fifth poaching case since the animals were restored in the state in 2011.
In October 2018, MDC reported that an elk calf was found lying dead next to a road in Shannon County with a gunshot wound to the head.
