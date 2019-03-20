Police searching for wanted man after drug raid

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky are searching for a man wanted in connection with a drug raid at a home in Water Valley early Tuesday evening, March 19.
The raid took place at a home located at 63 Depot Street where authorities say Austin Baker, 23, and Brandon Davis, 35, reside.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says drug detectives conducted a search warrant after receiving a tip stating illegal drug activity was going on at the home.
During a search of the home, detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit currency.
Authorities say Davis was found hiding under a pile of clothing in a bathroom of the home. Davis reportedly hid under the clothing after he saw law enforcement arrive to the home.
Baker was not located at the home.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office., Baker was aware of the raid at the home and is reportedly in hiding.
Detectives are currently looking for Baker.
Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is urged to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
After the raid, Davis was arrested and booked into the Graves County Jail.
Davis is facing the following charges: trafficking controlled substance first degree less than two grams second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree and fleeing and evading second degree.
Davis was also wanted on three outstanding warrants from Hickman County.
Officers from the Mayfield and Fulton Police Departments assisted with the investigation.
