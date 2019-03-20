Perryville company holds ribbon cutting ceremony

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A Perryville, Missouri company is growing.
NexSpring moved to a new location on Wednesday, March 20. They made it official with a celebratory ribbon cutting.
“Todays ribbon cutting is awesome, it gives us more exposure to the community,” said Nancy Rhodes with Nexspring Home Loans. “We’re excited to be here and to expand and potentially create more opportunity in town and offer people exciting options as far as home loan financing.”
The personal home loan business opened in October 2018 but the need for additional staff meant there needed to be a bigger facility.
