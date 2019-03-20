New program for lung cancer screenings in Southern Illinois

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - People in southern Illinois who are at risk for lung cancer now have a new place to find answers at Pinckneyville Community Hospital.
The hospital is now home to a new program that uses low dose CT scans that can detect signs of lung cancer in earlier stages according to hospital staff.
Annie Dlubala is the imaging manager at the hospital, who said the program puts people through CT scans at less than a quarter of the radiation as traditional ones.
After talking with their doctor and getting permission, patients can register to get these scans if they meet certain qualifications as follows;
- Age 55 - 77 years
- Asymptomatic (no signs or symptoms of lung cancer)
- Tobacco smoking history of at least 30 packs/year
- Current smoker or one who has quit smoking within the last 15 years
- Receives a written order for low-dose CT lung cancer screening from a qualified provider after appropriate “shared decision making"
After that, Dlubala says they keep your results and let you know what you need to do next.
“We keep a chart, and if it was normal, you come back in a year to have another one done,” she said. "And if they happen to have seen something and they want you to come back in six months, we’ll give you a call and let you know.”
