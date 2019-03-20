MO to recieve nearly $10M in Opioid Response Grants

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Human Services have announced that Missouri will receive $9.6 million in State Opioid Response Grant funding.
This is the first of two expected grant announcements from the $1.5 billion for State Opioid Response Grants.
“The State Opioid Response Grant program provides the flexibility states need to develop a targeted, effective response to the opioid epidemic,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). “In Missouri, the program has provided medical treatment for more than 4,000 people addicted to opioids and allowed more than 10,000 people to receive training in the areas of treatment, prevention and recovery. The opioid crisis is taking a toll on families, communities, and the economy. The additional grant funding announced today will help more people get the treatment they need and bring us closer to getting this epidemic under control.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.