MO lawmakers propose act to regulate its own gun laws

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Lawmakers in the Missouri Senate and House have proposed to create an Act to regulate its own firearm laws.
The “Second Amendment Preservation Act” under SB 367 would repeal section of the Missouri Revisor of Statutes to enact nine new sections to the right to bear arms.
By repealing section 1.320, some federal laws under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution would be declared invalid. This would allow the State of Missouri to act as its own agent in enforcing firearm laws and void laws passed on a federal level.
Some laws declared invalid under the act proposed in Missouri include: certain registration and tracking laws, certain prohibitions on the possession, ownership, use, or transfer of a specific type of firearm, and confiscation orders.
State Senator Eric Burlison is the sponsor of SB 367.
Den. Burlison represents District 20 in Christian and part of Greene County.
Click here for the full details of SB 367.
A similar proposal is being made in the Missouri House, it’s sponsored by State Representative Jeff Pogue.
He introduced HB 786 on January 31.
Rep. Pogue represents District 143 in Dent, Shannon, Oregon and part of Reynolds Counties.
Click here for the full details of HB 786.
There has been a second reading on the proposal in both the Senate and the House, but no hearings have been scheduled at the Capitol and the bill is currently not on the legislative calendar.
