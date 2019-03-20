Elementary school food employee diagnosed with Hep A

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A food worker at Indian Hills Elementary School in Hopkinsville, Ky. has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
That information is from Christian County Public Schools. The administration has notified all parents and staff.
The case was diagnosed on March 20. An investigation found the risk to school staff and students “is very low,” according to the school.
School officials say additional cases are unlikely to occur, and they are working with the county health department to prevent any new cases.
The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash their hands adequately after using the toilet or use other behaviors that increase infection.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health identified an outbreak of acute hepatitis A in November of 2017.
As of March 9, 2019 there were 4,336 cases, 2,084 hospitalizations and 44 deaths, according to KDPH.
