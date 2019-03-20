Koala crawls into air conditioned car in Australia

AUSTRALIA (CBS) - A koala took the opportunity to cool off in an unoccupied, air conditioned car near Adelaide on Monday, March 18.
The koala relaxed on leather seats as the car’s owner tried to convince it to leave.
Australian winemaker Tim Whitrow was checking on his vineyard when he noticed the koala, local media reported.
He left the car door open with the air conditioning on so that his dog could get in and out, reports said.
Video from Whitrow showed him giving the koala a drink of water before just about convincing it to scuttle away.
For part of the video, his dog sat in the passenger seat, looking on as the scene unfolded.
