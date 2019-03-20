$100K worth of meth seized in Marshall Co. traffic stop

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A large amount of methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 20.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Steven Oakley conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy 62 in Calvert City.
Deputy Oakley made contact with the operator of the vehicle, Brian Martinez, of Princeton.
Martinez admitted to possessing over 2 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle and that he was delivering the methamphetamine to Marshall County for distribution.
He was arrested and taken to Martinez was lodged in the Marshall County Jail. Mr. Martinez is currently on federal probation for trafficking in methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine seized has a street value of over $100,000.
He was charged with speeding 15 mph over limit (work zone), trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense more than 2 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This investigation is the result of an investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Drug Enforcement Agency.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.