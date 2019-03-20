1 injured after two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Tuesday, March 19.
According to Illinois State Police, Juda Brown, 57, of Jacks Creek, Tenn. was traveling southbound on I-57 in a tractor trailer when she had a blow out and drifted into the other lane.
Brown hit the rear of another tractor trailer driven by John Upton, 74, of Nashville, Tenn.
Brown’s vehicle drove into the median and came to a stop.
Brown had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to a regional hospital.
Upton was uninjured.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.