IL governor, state police take steps to strengthen Forensic Services

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Acting State Police Director have announced steps to strengthen the State Police Division of Forensic Services.
There are six labs and nearly 500 forensic services personnel completing over 70,000 forensic assignments every year.
More often than not, justice would not happen in many cases in this state without forensic scientists and even before taking office, the Governor made it clear that fixing unacceptable forensic backlogs is a top priority,” said Acting ISP Director Brenden Kelly. “As we move forward faster, our initial steps are focused on accountability, transparency, evidence-based processes, manpower, and technology to reduce turnaround time for consumers of forensic services.”
The improvements include: Accountability, Transparency, a Lab Information Management System, Evidence Based Processes, Manpower and Technology.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.