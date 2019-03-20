HempWood Operation coming to Murray, KY

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Calloway County, Kentucky will get a manufacturing operation according to Ky Governor Matt Bevin.
According to Bevin, Fibonacci LLC is bringing the operation which will create 25 full-time jobs, This is a more than $5.8 million investment according to Bevin.
The 11,230-square-foot facility will be in Murray for its first manufacturing location. Bevin said there are plans to establish a world-class, automated HempWood operation.
A relationship established with Murray State University led to the facility choosing the city as a location.
According to Bevin, 800 tons of hemp stalks have already been contracted through growers in western Kentucky.
HempWood is a product made from hemp fibers and soy-based adhesives.
Find out more here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.