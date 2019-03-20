Grand Tower officials worry Mississippi River high water may impact Devil’s Backbone Park

GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) - Communities across the Heartland along the Mississippi RIver are impacted by the high water, and Grand Tower officials worry high water up from the north may impact revenue at the Devil’s Backbone Park.
Park Board Member Donnie Davis said the campground generates revenue and he understands the effect the waters in the northern states may have on his small community.
“All the water up north, and the snow melt, and a little bit of rain is what we don’t need,” Davis said.
The revenue goes to maintenance and upkeep for the campground along with the “Homecoming” event in September and the 4th of July fireworks. Both of these events are geared for the community and fun free family enjoyment.
“That’s our fireworks show money, that’s our homecoming money," said Davis. “That takes a lot when we don’t have this. So let’s hope the River doesn’t do what people are thinking it’s going to do.”
Even though the Park is slated to open on April 1, Davis says if the waters continue to rise, the staff will have plenty of preparation and cleanup.
“We will have to move a few of the picnic tables, if it gets too high we will have to move our offices to high ground,” Davis said.
One of the buildings in the Park has a painted water level mark for the floods in 1993 and in 2016.
Grand Tower Fire Chief Dennis Wright said he has become accustomed to the River getting as high as it is.
“Oh yes, I’ve been dealing with this all my life,” Wright said. “All the rain and snow that’s gotta come down from the North. You know, it’s gotta come by here and there’s a lot of it up there.”
The Mississippi River is expected to crest on Friday, March 29, just a few days shy of the opening.
Since the water is still due to rise, Davis hopes it does not get any worse.
“It can be disastrous for a whole lot of people like it is for the people in Nebraska and Iowa, but hopefully it doesn’t get that way down here," Davis said.
Devil’s Backbone Park is still slated to open April 1.
