Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of MO soldier who died in Kuwait

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff on Thursday, March 21 to honor a soldier who died while serving in Kuwait.
Army Reserve Specialist Jackson D. Johnson, 20, of Hillsboro, Mo., was one of two soldiers who died after a vehicle crash in northern Kuwait on March 5. A third soldier was injured.
The second soldier, Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville, Ill., will be buried on Thursday, March 21.
Johnson will be buried at Jefferson Barracks on Thursday. Services will be handled through the Kutis Funeral Home.
He was a Transportation Management Coordinator in the 657th Transportation Company (Movement Control Team), 419th Transportation Battalion, 649th Regional Support Group, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
