Gas prices continue to rise in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Have you noticed a recent jump at the pump?
According to a recent gas survey, prices could soon hit $3 per gallon.
Some drivers said they may have to adjust their budgets this season.
“It went from about a $1.89 a few weeks ago to almost $2.50, and I run premium in my car so its really not fun," Brian Johnson said.
Johnson was talking about his frustration with the recent hike in gas prices.
According to a study by GasBuddy, the average price of gas jumped 4.8 cents from last week. He says that’s taking a toll on his budget.
“I got kids to feed so it starting to go in my pockets a little to deep," he said. "That study also found the national average for a gallon of gas is up 30 cents from its lowest point this year.
Johnson said not only is his money at stake but also his summer plans.
“I got to spend my party money for gas money that’s going to knock down how I get enjoy myself for my vacation," Johnson said.
The three states with the highest jumps in gas prices are Florida , Michigan, and Illinois. One driver said that’s why he travels to Missouri to fill up.
“I usually always buy my gas somewhere in Missouri whether its Cape or Charleston," Justin Meeks said. He lives in Mounds, Illinois and calls driving over the bridge to get cheaper gas an inconvenience.
“It definitely puts more miles on my car and more ware and tear and travel and everything else like that," he said.
Meeks said he would like to see one thing happen.
“For someone to take these gas prices down," he said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.