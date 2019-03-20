First Alert: Rain moving in on the first day of Spring

(KFVS) - Spring is officially here!
Lisa Michaels says we can expect to have light, scattered showers and clouds today.
High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s.
Rain total accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch for most areas.
A cold front will pass late tonight that will clear out the rain and most of the clouds. Thursday and Friday we will bring the sun back!
Temperatures will be warming up slightly above average into the low to mid 60s heading into the weekend.
Our next chance of rain will be Sunday heading into the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.