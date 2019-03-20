1 dead after two-vehicle crash on I-64 in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-64 at the 71 mile marker in Jefferson County, Illinois on Tuesday, March 19.
According to Illinois State Police, at 5:39 a.m. Thakur Kafley, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky was traveling westbound on I-64 in a semi-truck when he came across a broken down vehicle on the shoulder.
Kafley tried to avoid the vehicle, sideswiping it.
Kafley’s vehicle continued off the road before hitting a tree and killing him.
