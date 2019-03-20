Clouds and Rain Today-First Day of Spring!

Today is the first official day of Spring! We aren’t expected to have a lot of sun today like we had the past several days. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s. Scattered light rain and clouds will be moving in and staying around. However, after a cold front will pass late tonight that will clear out the rain and most of the clouds. Rain total accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch for most areas.
Thursday and Friday we will bring the sun back! Temperatures will be warming up slightly above average into the low to mid 60s heading into the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be Sunday heading into the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.