3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in Union Co., IL

3 children and one adult were sent to a Louis hospital after a crash on US 51. (Source: Anna Fire and Rescue Department)
By Kaylie Ross | March 20, 2019 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 2:18 PM

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Three children and two adults were sent to a St. Louis hospital after a crash on Tuesday, March 19,

According to Illinois State Police, driver 27-year-old Jimmy L. White, of Mounds, was traveling north on US Highway 51 approximately 1 mile south of Dongola.

The vehicle left the right side of the road and crashed head on into an embankment of a creek.

White and passengers 29-year-old Chanel J. Young, of Mounds, and three children ages 1, 2, and 3 were transported via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for injuries.

The driver and passengers were not wearing their seat belts.

