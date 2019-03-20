3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in Union Co., IL

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Three children and two adults were sent to a St. Louis hospital after a crash on Tuesday, March 19,
According to Illinois State Police, driver 27-year-old Jimmy L. White, of Mounds, was traveling north on US Highway 51 approximately 1 mile south of Dongola.
The vehicle left the right side of the road and crashed head on into an embankment of a creek.
White and passengers 29-year-old Chanel J. Young, of Mounds, and three children ages 1, 2, and 3 were transported via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for injuries.
The driver and passengers were not wearing their seat belts.
