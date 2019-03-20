3 arrested in McCracken Co. online prostitution sting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people were arrested on prostitution, drug charges on Tuesday, March 19.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation into local prostitution complaints on online ads.
Undercover detectives made agreements with two people believed to be prostitutes placing ads online.
Detectives made contact with 46-year-old LaWana F. Quertermous, of Paducah, at a local motel.
Quertermous was found in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine and a smoking pipe and was taken into custody.
While at the hotel, 29-year-old Annie E. Yeager, of Paducah, was found staying at the same motel.
Yeager was found in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia. She was on felony probation at the time her arrest for previous drug offenses.
Shortly after, detectives made contact with 26-year-old Aaron J. Kelley, of Paducah, at another local motel in Paducah.
This is Kelley’s second arrest for Prostitution in the last two months. He pled guilty in McCracken District Court on January 29, 2019 to prostitution.
