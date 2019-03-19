Woman allegedly used someone’s credit card to buy $1,000 worth of cigarettes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County, Ky. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who used another person’s credit card to buy more than a dozen cartons of cigarettes.
On Tuesday, March 19, the sheriff’s office was notified about the fraudulent use of a credit card at a store. She used the card to buy 18 cartons of cigarettes worth $1,000.
The woman tried to swipe and chip the card but it would not be accepted. The clerk ran the card manually to make the sell and the woman left.
The owner was alerted by phone about the purchase attempts and called the credit card company.
The company said the funds would not be available and a police report needed to be made.
The business has lost $1,000 in merchandise and will have to wait to be reimbursed.
The woman also tried to buy two cartons of cigarettes at a store in Mayfield, Ky. but the purchase was declined.
The sheriff’s office says to be aware of similar scams at area stores.
