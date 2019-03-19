What you need to know March 19

Another sunny dry day today (Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | March 19, 2019 at 4:11 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:11 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Tuesday, March 19.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be another nice, dry day across the area with temperatures in the 50s.

There will be more clouds pushing into the Heartland through the day but the rain will hold off until Wednesday.

Light scattered showers expected Wednesday.

We will have dry and mild end to the workweek and start to the weekend.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A Texas firefighter carried an elderly woman up stairs after she struggled to walk.

A police chase involving a cow temporarily held up traffic north of Indianapolis Saturday.

