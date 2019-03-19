What you need to know March 19

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Tuesday, March 19.
Today will be another nice, dry day across the area with temperatures in the 50s.
There will be more clouds pushing into the Heartland through the day but the rain will hold off until Wednesday.
Light scattered showers expected Wednesday.
We will have dry and mild end to the workweek and start to the weekend.
- A southern Illinois soldier’s body returned home on Monday, March 18.
- Heavy rainfall and snow melt have led to dangerously high water in creeks and rivers across several Midwestern States.
- Forty-three more lots of a blood pressure medication are being recalled.
- An Illinois State Police trooper was injured when his vehicle was hit while he pulled over another vehicle.
A Texas firefighter carried an elderly woman up stairs after she struggled to walk.
A police chase involving a cow temporarily held up traffic north of Indianapolis Saturday.
