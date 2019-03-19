Serious crash between vehicle, semi on I-64 in Jefferson Co., IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police officials are working several crashes Tuesday morning around 5:39 a.m.
One crash is on Interstate 64 at mile post 71.5 in the westbound lanes west of Mt. Vernon.
State police are calling this a serious car vs. semi crash.
Police said traffic is flowing at this site although one vehicle remains in the median.
Officials said to expect delays at this location.
Another crash took place on I-57 in Williamson County Tuesday morning as well.
We will have details as we learn them.
