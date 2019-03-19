Protecting yourself from scams, fraud after flooding

(KFVS) - Floodwaters have risen and fallen already this year in the Heartland.
The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office released a few tips on keeping yourself safe from scams and fraud while you work to clean up and pay for flooding damage.
Construction fraud
Not every construction worker offering help is legitimate. The Attorney General recommends that you know your contract and thoroughly research the company.
- Get everything in writing. Thoroughly review your contract. Know the start and end date.
- Research the company before you sign a contract. Get all their contact information.
- Beware of anyone who looks or acts unprofessional or offers to save you money by using materials left over from another job.
- Understand that storm chasers are very common after disasters.
- Obtain at least two to three estimates
- Never pay in cash
- Get receipts for materials
- Make sure your insurance company is working with you to provide the proper estimate and coverage under your policy.
The Attorney General’s office said Missouri law prohibits individuals and businesses from substantially raising their prices for the necessities of life during an emergency.
It helps to be aware of the usual prices of things like food, water, gasoline, hotel rooms, kerosene, gas powered generators, and other basic necessities so you don’t become a victim of price gouging.
Charity Fraud
- Watch out for charities that use names closely resembling legitimate charities.
- Don’t commit over the phone unless you have investigated the legitimacy of the organization.
- Avoid cash donations and make checks payable to the organization, not to an individual.
- When in doubt, call the charity and ask them if they are aware of the solicitations being done in their name.
For additional information or to file a complaint, please contact our Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or head to ago.mo.gov.
Here are a few tips on flooding prep as well.
