Police: 14-year-old found with loaded gun, drugs after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two juveniles were cited and one adult was arrested after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 18, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office drug detectives made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of N. 24th and Harrison Streets in Paducah.
After the stop was made, detectives reportedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Roper Harper, 18 of Paducah, was arrested. During a search of Harper at the traffic stop, detectives say they allegedly found marijuana concealed in an under garment.
Harper was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and faces the following charges: drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, unlawful transaction with a minor second degree, no registration receipt, no insurance and no registration plates.
A 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle was detained when detectives allegedly found a loaded handgun concealed on the teen. Detectives also report they allegedly found packaged marijuana and digital scales inside the 14-year-old’s backpack.
The teen was cited to court for the following: firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
The 14-year-old was released to their parents under the direction of a court designated worker.
A second passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old, was also detained. Detectives say they allegedly found a drug related item in the teens pants.
The teen was cited for drug paraphernalia.
The 17-year-old was released to their parents under the direction of a court designated worker.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.