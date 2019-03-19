Police: Loaded AK-47, handgun found during robbery investigation

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - Police responding to a robbery call at a motel in Dyersburg, Tennessee, ends with five arrests and the seizure of firearms.
Dyersburg Police were called to the Motel 6 on Lake Rd. to the report of a robbery of an individual in a room on Sunday, March 17, around 5:17 p.m.
Police say a responding officer observed the suspect vehicle on Lake Rd. and Wade Hampton. Multiple officers stopped the vehicle and five individuals were taken into custody.
During a search of the suspects, police say a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the waist band of a 16-year-old’s pants.
Police say they also found a loaded AK-47 with 30 rounds of ammunition in the magazine when they searched the suspects’ vehicle.
Jaquon Roberson, 20, Natavius Friend, 18, Quantonio Parchman, 19, and Darrell Glenn, 19, all of Dyersburg, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
The 16-year-old, also of Dyersburg, was taken to the McDowell Center for Children.
The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
All five suspects had court appearances Monday, March 18.
