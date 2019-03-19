Police arrest man on drug charges during security check

Sonny Russell, 44 has been charged with first-degree (methamphetamine) trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; first-degree (drug unspecified) possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine) possession of a controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified) possession of a controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified) possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said Russell was also served with the two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.