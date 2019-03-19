Police arrest man on drug charges during security check

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -A Benton, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges according to Murray, Ky police.
Sonny Russell, 44 has been charged with first-degree (methamphetamine) trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; first-degree (drug unspecified) possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine) possession of a controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified) possession of a controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified) possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said Russell was also served with the two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Officers with the Murray Police Department said on March 7 while conducting a security check of an apartment complex, an officer saw an individual in the parking lot that he recognized as having an active warrant for his arrest.
The individual was identified as Russell. While speaking with Russell, the officer learned he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The officer also said he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from Russell’s vehicle.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
