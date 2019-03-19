Partly Sunny and Warmer Today

Today will be another cool morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures a few degrees warmer today in the mid to upper 50s. Lows this evening will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Light rain and thicker clouds will move in by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered rain showers are expected through the day, but it will not be a lot. Temperatures will continue to warm heading towards the end of the week into the 60s!
-Lisa
