Missing man with several medical conditions sought by Cape Girardeau Co. officials

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County, Missouri officials are looking for a man last seen in Fruitland.
Sheriff’s office officials said 62-year-old, Kyle Ellis Mason was last seen Monday, March 18 beterrn 2 and 3 p.m.
Mason was last seen wearing a light weight gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Officials said Mason left his residence on Hickory Drive in Fruitland on foot. He has no vehicle.
Mason has several medical conditions according to sheriff’s office officials.
If you see Mr. Mason or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 573 243-3551.
