Man accused of flashing in Jonesboro strikes again in Missouri

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man accused of flashing women at the Mall at Turtle Creek last year is accused of doing the same thing in West Plains.
Dylon Hollowell faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct.
Springfield television station KY3 reports that in at least five instances in Missouri, Hollowell exposed himself to women in public and masturbated in front of them.
“We see the pattern, but we’re not doing anything, the consequences to their actions are not enough to keep them from, over time, worsening their behavior until it gets too bad,” victim Crystal Mayfield told KY3.
Last year, Hollowell blamed “laced marijuana” after several incidents at the mall in Jonesboro.
Hollowell was criminally banned from the Mall at Turtle Creek.
