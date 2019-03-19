Elmwood, McBride public housing in Cairo, IL to be demolished

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Alexander County Housing Authority awarded $1.9 million to a contractor to demolish the public housing complexes in Cairo.
RCRA, Inc. of Benton, Ill. will raze 278 housing units in the Elmwood and McBride public housing complexes.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Elmwood and McBride public housing complexes were built in the 1940s. The two-story structures were closed for unsafe and unhealthy conditions.
HUD provided the 185 Elmwood and McBride families with tenant protection vouchers that allowed them to relocate anywhere within the nation.
According to HUD, demolition is expected to cost nearly $2 million and they anticipate it will be finished by September 2019. They say the land will be restored to green space.
As far as a timeline on when it will start, HUD spokesperson Jereon Brown said paperwork will be signed and reviewed over the next week.
“Weather permitting, we’re looking at mid-April,” he said.
According to the contractor, RCRA, they’ll start in three to four weeks with asbestos abatement by a subcontractor and then secure the sites. It may be approximately six weeks before the actual tearing down starts.
In September 2018, $6 million was awarded for the Cairo public housing demolition. In January 2019, the bid process for the housing demolition was delayed.
According to Jereon Brown, HUD spokesperson, the $1.9 million currently awarded is a low bid. He said if all of the money allocated is not spent, it will be used by another Housing Authority.
Additionally, Brown said public housing in Thebes is slated to be demolished also.
The Mary Alice Meadows and Sunset Terrace complexes closed in February 2018.
