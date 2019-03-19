A local business is taking March Madness Brackets to new degree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - There are just two days before March Madness tips off in full force, and a local business is challenging its clients to participate in a unique bracket challenge.
Members at Recruiters’ Websites and Rooted Webs located at Codefi in Cape Girardeau, Mo. are taking March Madness brackets to a new level.
“We thought it would be a lot of fun if we put together a bracket competition for our industry as a whole so everyone can play with other recruiter firms across the country” Gipson said.
Salesperson Steven Gipson says the winner won’t walk away empty-handed.
“It’s a small enough pool where you can still win and have a chance you know you play on CBS Sports and different places like that and your playing against millions of people where’s this it’s a couple hundred," he said.
While members here at codify get ready to challenge their clients, there were employees who plan on keeping an eye on the March Madness challenge while they work.
Copywriter Breanne Bleichroth said she’s excited to compete against her peers.
“I’m going to make my bracket as soon as I get home," she said. “I don’t know what method I’m going to go with for picking a team but I’m definitely going to make one. It’s the first big team experience that I get to have with them and I feel like a lot of personalities are going to come through and we are going to have a lot of friendly competition coming through."
