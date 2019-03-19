Lawmakers announce more than $123M in federal funding for IL highway, bridge repair

By James Long | March 19, 2019 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:31 PM

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - The Federal Highway Administration has awarded $123,385,691 in federal funding to the state of Illinois for highway and bridge repair.

That’s according to Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The funds also include $24,388,389 in new federal funding for risk-based bridge repair and replacement.

According to the lawmakers, of 26,775 bridges in Illinois, 2,303 bridges are classified as structurally deficient, and have the fifth highest number of structurally deficient bridges in the nation.

