1 lane of I-57 blocked in Williamson Co., IL due to crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Multiple roads are either blocked or delayed in Illinois.
Illinois State Police officials said they are working two interstate crashes Tuesday morning.
The first is in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 around mile post 46 in Williamson County.
It happened around 5:15 a.m.
State police said one lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly near the Lake of Egypt area by the scales.
Two semi trucks are involved and one driver is stuck inside by state police said the driver’s injuries do not seem life threatening.
We will bring you more details as we learn them.
