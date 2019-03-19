Kevil, KY native graduates from U.S. Air Force basic training

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KFVS) - U.S. Air Force Airman Trevor C. McReynolds graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McReynolds is the son of Kevin E. and Karrie B. McReynolds of Kevil, Ky.
He is a 2013 graduate of Heath High School, West Paducah, Ky.
