How to prepare for flooding before it happens

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is warning residents living in flood-prone areas to prepare ahead of time.
Flooding can wash away vehicles and mobile homes, and cause extensive property damage.
Here are some tips to keeping you and your household safe.
- Elevate the furnace, water heater, and electric panel if susceptible to flooding.
- Install check valves in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into your home.
- Construct barriers (levees, beams, sandbags, floodwalls) to stop floodwater from entering the building.
- Seal walls in basements with waterproofing compounds to avoid seepage.
The agency also encourages people to maintain an adequate supply of food, drinking water, and flashlights in case you get trapped inside your home.
You might also consider packing a go-bag with clothes, money and medication in case you need to evacuate.
Other questions to consider:
- Are you located in a flood plain?
- What is the fastest way to higher ground?
- What roads nearby are most likely to flood?
