‘Haunted’ chest of drawers sells at Salisbury ReStore

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A furniture set, said to be haunted and cause nightmares, just sold for $1,000 at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Salisbury.
The two-piece bedroom suite, “handcarved in the 1950s," was posted on the store’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. However, one of the pieces came with a ghostly warning from the previous owner... the highboy is haunted.
The furniture sold Wednesday. “They are regular customers and they said they were intrigued by it, but they don’t believe in that (haunted furniture),” Elizabeth Brady, director of store operations, told The Charlotte Observer. The names of the customers were not released, per store policy.
“[The previous owner] reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room,” the post warned. Apparently, the furniture could spook pups as well, considering “He also reports that the dogs would not stop barking at it.”
The store is located on S. Main Street between E B Avenue and E C Avenue.
Brady told the Observer Wednesday that the warning was not a publicity stunt, but rather a matter of full disclosure. “We are a Christian housing ministry, so we didn’t want to not disclose that,” Brady told the Observer. She added that she would not have bought the piece because of the haunting claim.
There’s no word on how the buyers slept last night.
