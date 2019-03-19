Former Congressman from southeast MO Bill Burlison passes at 88

WARDELL, MO (KFVS) - A former representative from southeast Missouri has died.
Former Congressman Bill Burlison of Wardell, Mo. died at his home on March 17, according to Morgan Funeral Home in Advance.
He served six terms in the U.S. Congress.
Burlison had also served as the Missouri Assistant Attorney General from 1960-62, was the one time prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County and was the President of the Cape Girardeau County Board of Education in 1961.
